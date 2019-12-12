LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Former Professional Football Player and Philadelphia Eagles Tight End Brent Celek stopped by the ShopRite of Yardley on Dec. 8 to help kick off the store's winter coat drive with VICKS.
Celek posed for photographs, greeted fans and signed autographs at the store while promoting the coat drive, which runs through Jan. 25.
Between now and the end of January, shoppers are encouraged drop off a new or gently worn coat at the store as part of the VICKS Coats for Our Neighbors drive. All coats collected, along with $10,000 from ShopRite, will be donated to One Warm Coat, a national non-profit that provides free, warm coats to people in need.
In addition to ShopRite of Yardley, which is owned and operated by the Colalillo family, coat drives are also taking place at the Colalillo's other stores, including ShopRite of Hunterdon County and ShopRites in Flemington, Greenwich, and Clinton, N.J., and Bethlehem.
One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that provides free, warm coats to people in need. The Coat Drive Program supports individuals, groups, companies and organizations across the country by providing the tools and resources needed to hold a successful coat drive. Coats are distributed in the communities where they were collected, to children and adults in need, without charge, discrimination or obligation.
Since One Warm Coat began in 1992, volunteers have hosted more than 35,000 coat drives and more than six million coats have been distributed to people in need.