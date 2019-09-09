YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The public is invited to join local and other officials, friends and family at the grand opening and tailgate celebration with food samples and live music at the innovative new restaurant Red House (the former Lena’s Deli) at 35 S. Main Street in historic and vibrant downtown Yardley Borough.
The event takes place on September 14 from 12 to 4 p.m. as part of 2nd Saturday Yardley (#LiveCreativeDay).
Owners Abby Rusk and Tim Wheeler, along with her other team members, will be cutting the ribbon at 12:30 p.m. for their long-in-the-making cutting edge “Feel Good Food” concept inside and outside at Red House, which, notably, is in a strikingly red building.
For Abby and Tim, both trained at the Culinary Institute of America, Red House culminates their evolution as chefs and people who simply love creating with food and sharing the tasty results with with others.
“Our motto is ‘Feel Good Food’, which we see as working on two levels,” they noted. “One, is that of course we want people to feel good that they have dined with us. And two is that they can feel good knowing they are eating our healthier, carefully-sourced options that now even include our house-smoked meats, made right on the premises.”
Red House is also looking to provide a fantastic culinary experience for people with a variety of dietary needs or eating preferences, while still providing. They are offering an expanded menu of options that include gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian meals, but will also have an array of food for meat-eaters and customers without gluten preferences.
“It’s not easy to find a local eatery that is sensitive to gluten issues,” remarked Abby. “And to be able to have both great tasting gluten-free and non-gluten-free locally-sourced ingredients in one place, we believe it’s a win-win!”
“Red House further elevates Yardley’s dining scene with their new way of looking at food an array of options for all kinds of eaters. They are so much more than a deli, even though that is their roots in the community,” remarked Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley. “We are thrilled that Abby and Tim have stayed here in our downtown to evolve their offerings and grow our food and beverage niche.”
Tim and Abby could have taken their new restaurant concept anywhere but "are staying in the downtown Yardley area because we see it becoming a destination. Over the last five years, the foot traffic here has increased ten-fold. As Yardley area residents, we have been wanting more to do in our town, we are so excited to be able to add our creative spin to the food scene here.”
For more information on Red House, find them on Facebook at RedHouseYardley, or call 215-493-3354.