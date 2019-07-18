FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Patrons of the Outback Steakhouse planned to open in Falls Township later this year will be able to enjoy beer, margaritas and various cocktails with their steaks and signature Bloomin’ Onions, pending approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
The Falls Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the transfer of a liquor license from Warrington into the township for use at the yet-to-be-constructed 6,620-square-foot eatery at 650 Commerce Boulevard. The site housed Old Country Buffett until its recent demolition.
Since Falls had already reached its quota of one liquor license per every 3,000 residents, it was necessary for Outback to purchase and transfer an existing license from another entity.
Attorney Ellen Freeman told the supervisors that alcohol is served as a complement to the meal at Outback Steakhouse restaurants. She said the food-to-alcohol ratio at existing Outback restaurants is 70 to 30 percent.
Outback employees who will be serving alcohol will undergo a responsive alcohol management program, as well as participate in internal training, Freeman said.
Once constructed, the restaurant will provide seating for approximately 200 people. It will also include an outdoor patio waiting area. However, patrons will not be permitted to take alcoholic beverages outside of the restaurant.
In addition to bringing a viable tax ratable to Falls, officials said site improvements include new curbing and minor regrading, as well as larger parking spaces. The site entrance and exit will remain the same.
Once constructed, the Outback Steakhouse will be located adjacent to Best Buy in The Court at Oxford Valley.