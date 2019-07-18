FALLS TOWNSHIP >> With an eye on motorist safety and continually improving upon road conditions, the Falls Township Board of Supervisors set the wheels in motion for its 2019 road program.
The Supervisors, during its July 16 meeting, voted unanimously to authorize advertisement of Falls Township’s 2019 road improvement program.
This year’s program consists of a full-depth road reconstruction of Rice Drive, Fletcher Drive and Lions Drive.
Township engineer Jones Engineering Associates will complete the advertising requirements and provide the bid specifications to potential bidders. The project is expected to be awarded later this year.
In other business, the Supervisors moved forward on plans to resurface basketball courts at Falls Township Community Park.
Originally planned as a capital project for 2018, inclement weather postponed the project until this year. By filling in the cracks and resealing the asphalt, the courts will have more longevity, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Andrews.
The park improvements are planned for the last week in August and are expected to take one to two days to complete, Andrews said.