FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Township Manager Peter Gray has decided to continue in his position after submitting his resignation to the Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
Gray, who has served as the township manager for the past 12 years and worked previously as the Falls Township Finance Director for eight years, had expressed an interest in seeking other opportunities. His last day was supposed to have been Oct. 1.
The five-member Board of Supervisors, who recognize his value to Falls Township, persuaded Gray to stay. Discussions following Tuesday night’s supervisors meeting solidified Gray’s decision to continue in his current role.
“I’m thrilled that the township and Mr. Gray were able to come to an agreement on a contract which keeps him in the role of Township Manager,” Supervisors Chairman Bob Harvie said. “Mr. Gray’s professionalism, experience and honesty are well known to everyone and his role in our Township over the past 20 years has been integral to our success.”
His current contract, which would expire Dec. 31, will be extended for two years. Gray will receive a $5,000 annual salary increase retroactive from Jan. 1, 2019.
Along with Harvie, Supervisors Vice Chairman Jeffry Dence was instrumental in convincing Gray to continue serving Falls Township.
“The Supervisors knew that replacing Mr. Gray would not be an easy task and certainly not one we wished to undertake,” Dence said. “It’s not every day that a community is lucky enough to have a Township Manager with such a deep knowledge of our town, our residents and our unique challenges.”