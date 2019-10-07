YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Downtown Yardley will be hosting its next 2nd Saturday event with a #FallInLoveWithYardley and creative scarecrow theme, supported by Visit Bucks County and sponsored by ShopRite of Yardley and the Bucks County Community College.
Downtown Yardley businesses, the Friends of Lake Afton and the Yardley Farmers Market will be sharing a variety of creative experiences, entertainment and specials throughout the day on Saturday, October 12.
Visitors and participants can pick up some free pumpkin cookies, enjoy fall readings and flowers, sample wellness classes, purchase CBD products, see a demonstration by Master Gardeners, shop fashion for a cause, listen to live music in two different venues, meet a local author (and maybe some ducks) for a book signing, enjoy a specialty craft cocktail or beer and get served fall lunch and dinner specials, including a “Tour of Mexico” - outdoors or inside and all within walking distance in Yardley’s eclectic and vibrant downtown.
And, for the first time, several businesses, such as Customers Bank, Burritos, The Hair Doctor, Commonplace Reader, Giana Rose Couture, and Pure Eco-Wellness Salon & Spa, will be putting out themed scarecrows that relate to their business in some way. Visitors are encouraged to take photos of the scarecrows and tag @2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook for chances to win vintage 10th Anniversary Canal-O-Ween t-shirts.
All told, participants can take advantage of an array of fun things to do, see, and win along with enjoying #FallInLoveWithYardley specials in some 15 different downtown business and organizations.
To kick off Canal-O-Ween 2019, this year’s event shirts will also be available for purchase at at pop-up store at Yardley General on October 12th.
“Be the first on your block to own one and beat the crowd at the Carve-O-Thon on the 27th,” noted Canal-O-Ween co-leader and local resident Steph McCann.
The 2nd Saturday event is happening on October 12 from 8 a.m. to Midnight in downtown Yardley, with businesses and organizations hosting a variety of experiences at different times during the day. The full schedule of the #FallInLoveWithYardley 2nd Saturday Yardley event can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook as well as on posters all over downtown Yardley.
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the all-volunteer non-profit Experience Yardley organization, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then. See experienceyardley.com for the full roster of programs and activities for the year.
Participating businesses and organizations for 2nd Saturday Yardley #FallInLoveWithYardley on October 12 are:
● Cramer's Bakery - Free pumpkin cookie to all customers while supplies last - Just Ask! 8AM-8PM
● Pure Eco-Wellness Salon - $20-$30 "Blowout & Go Out" Special - Book now! 8:30AM-4PM
● Yardley Farmer's Market - Stop by our last Outdoor Market of 2019! Great late-season veggies, products and come check out the Master Watershed Steward's "Enviro-Scape" display! 9AM-1PM
● The Hair Doctor - Stop on by to visit and enter our raffle for a gift basket - no purchase necessary! 9AM-3PM
● Witt Pilates - Open house with studio tours, demo classes and coupons for a free trial first class! 10AM-1PM
● TheHempOilStore.com - spooktacular savings on High quality CBD Products! 10AM-6PM
● Giana Rose Couture - We are donating 50 percent of our bralette sales to a foundation called “Hope in a Bag” for breast cancer and we will be raffling off a $100 gift card. 11AM-4PM
● Canal-O-Ween/Experience Yardley - 2019 Canal-O-Ween pre-event T-shirt sale at Yardley General! 11AM-6PM
● Commonplace Reader Yardley - Fall is a perfect time to read! Cozy up on the porch with a great book and hang out with our bookworm scarecrow! 11AM-9PM
● Burritos Yardley - Our Restaurant Week three-course "Tour of Mexico" menu is back for Friday, 2nd Saturday, and Sunday! Every meal comes with a free Margarita, too! 11AM-9PM
● Ye Olde Yardley Florist & Friends of Lake Afton - Fall in love with Yardley Ducks! Yardley's own local author of "Alfalfa" will have a book signing with two surprise guests (Quack!) 12-3 PM.
● Canal Street Grille - Fall lunch and dinner specials all day long and a Fall Jewelry showcase featuring Tiger Eye stones (the stone of courage and confidence) plus other semi-precious and fashion jewelry! 12-8PM
● Yardley General/The Cellar - #FallInLoveWithYardley with a new Autumn Cocktail Creation by expert bartender. Only available on 10/12! 5-11PM
● Continental Tavern - Special Paint & Sip event @ CONTAV from 6-8PM, followed by live music with the Jeff Sutton Band - 9PM-Midnight!
● Vault Brewing Co. - Fall-Themed cuisine and craft beer all day plus live music with Cecilia Ferneborg Trio! 7-10PM
● PLUS: creative Scarecrows will be found at various businesses in the downtown - Post photos and tag @2ndSaturdayYardley for a chance to win vintage 10th anniversary Canal-O-Ween T-shirts!
