YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Downtown Yardley will be hosting its next 2nd Saturday Yardley event on August 10 with a #DogDays (of summer) theme, supported by Visit Bucks County and Bucks County Community College (BCCC.)
Downtown Yardley businesses, Music on Main and the Yardley Farmers Market will be sharing a variety of experiences, specials and even a chance to win a Bucks County Community College Gift Basket by taking dog photos downtown on August 10th and tagging @2ndSaturdayYadley on Facebook.
Visitors, their families and well-behaved dogs will find canine treats and water at several locations, be able to pick up books and gifts (dog-related, too!), participate in a pilates class, see some amazing art while sampling some wine and cheese, listen to live music in four different venues from morning ‘till night, enjoy some treats and snacks, check out a new business grand opening, get served some summer-themed lunch, dinner, drinks and dessert specials outdoors or inside, as well as finding some great deals on plants and flowers, hair styling products, and women’s couture, all within walking distance in the borough’s eclectic and vibrant downtown.
All told, participants can take advantage of an array of fun things to do, see, and win along with enjoying some #DogDays (of Summer) specials with 16 different downtown business and organizations.
“Starting with the Yardley Farmers Market, personal care and wellness activities, and sales and specials for gifts, books, and more, to the grand opening of our newest downtown business The Hemp Oil Store, to meal and drink and dessert specialties from afternoon to evening, to live music and art receptions right in town, 2nd Saturday Yardley will help you enjoy the #DogDays (of Summer)”, Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley said. “Hopefully we’ll have a dry Saturday for Music on Main with Tie Dye Hillbilly Dance Party - and thanks to Visit Bucks County, the first 100 people who set up chairs will receive some colorful sunglasses to get folks in a #DogDays (of Summer) mood!”
As an additional bonus, 2019 Season Sponsor Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar will be giving out special dining coupons to attendees of the event.
2nd Saturday Yardley #DogDays is happening on August 10th from 8:30 AM to Midnight in downtown Yardley with businesses and organizations hosting a variety of experiences at different times during the day, including some dog-friendly ones.
The full schedule of the #DogDays (of Summer) 2nd Saturday Yardley event can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook as well as on posters all over downtown Yardley.
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the all-volunteer non-profit Experience Yardley organization, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then. See experienceyardley.com for the full roster of programs and activities for the year.
The participating businesses and organizations for 2nd Saturday Yardley #DogDays (of Summer) on August 10th are:
- Bucks County Community College Swag Gift Basket Contest - Take a photo of a dog (any kind!) at your favorite downtown Yardley business on August 10th and tag the 2ndsaturdayyardley page on Facebook to enter to win cool prizes! 8AM-Midnight
- Ye Olde Yardley Florist - Dog treats and water for your furry friends plus a free plant for customers! 8:30AM-6PM
- Witt Pilates - Open House with tours and demonstrations! 9AM-12PM
- Yardley Farmers Market - Austin Johnson on guitar (from 11AM-1PM) plus summer produce and more for people/pets! 9AM-1PM
- TheHempOilStore.com - Grand Opening Day! Ten percent off everything and free CBD "Pupperbites" all day. Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Stop on by! Otherwise pop in from 9AM-4PM
- The Pink Daisy - Get a 10 percent discount if you bring your furry friend! Dog treats/water await them, too! Special collars and other items too! 10AM-4PM
- Giana Rose Couture - Take an extra 10 percent off all summer sale items all day long! 11AM-4PM
- Yardley General - 20 percent off our gourmet dog treats and biscuits! 11AM-8PM
- Burritos Yardley - Strawberry salad with grilled shrimp special, free Margaritas (with an adult meal) all day long and our Mexican popsicle ("paleta") offer - Buy Three and Get One Free! 11AM-9PM
- Canal Street Grille - End of summer specials for lunch and dinner and well-behaved dogs are invited on the patio with their owners! 11AM-9PM
- Commonplace Reader Yardley - Pop-Up Sale of books and gifts with items for people who have canine friends! Take in some summer reading with your dog on our porch and meet our own resident "dog" as well! 11AM-9PM
- Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar - Post on social media using #DogDays and tag Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar while dining/drinking with the Inn and receive a free "(Hot)Dogs in a Blanket" appetizer all day long! 11:30AM-10:30PM
- Salon Millan - #DogDays of Summer Sale - 20 percent off all products plus custom denim designer "borrowed" is in store! 12-4PM
- Appletini Photography - Stop by to enter to win a $500 Newborn Photo Package, have refreshments and come away with a keepsake photo! 1-3PM
- Touchstone Art Gallery - Come out to kick off our final show - "The Great Outdoors" - featuring 11 fantastic artists and an artist's reception with cool people, wine and cheese! 5-7PM
- Music on Main - Enjoy live music under the open sky with Tie Dye Hillbilly Dance Party! Pick up food and drinks downtown and bring your own chair! The first 100 people to set up get some #DogDays of Summer Sunglasses! 6-8PM
- Vault Brewing Co. - Fantastic brews and cuisine all day and live music from 7-10PM
- Continental Tavern - Dine and drink inside or on the porch plus live acoustic guitar music with Will Williams from 9PM-Midnight
