MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Voters in Lower Makefield, Yardley and Morrisville Boroughs elected Morrisville Borough Councilwoman Corryn Kronnagel as their new district justice on Tuesday.
Kronnagel and Lower Makefield Police Officer Tom Augustin were vying for the position left vacant by the death of Magistrate Michael Burns in 2017.
Kronnagel, on the Democratic ticket, picked up 54.1 percent of the vote over Augustin, on the Republican ticket, who won 39.3 percent of the vote.
District 7-1-11 covers Lower Makefield Township and Yardley and Morrisville boroughs.