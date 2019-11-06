LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Democrats swept the race for township supervisor on Tuesday winning two six year seats and complete control of the five member board of supervisors.
Democrats Suzanne Blundi and James McCartney defeated a challenge from Republicans Jeffrey Hall-Gale and Claire Fischer.
Blundi picked up 30.6 percent of the vote with 5,952; McCartney won 28.4 percent with 5,514; Hall-Gale won 20.9 percent with 4,067; and Fischer won 20.1 percent with 3,890.
When the board reorganizes in January, Democrats will hold every seat the five member board of supervisors.