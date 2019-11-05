MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Democrats carried the night posting big wins in the race for borough council, including the ouster of the council’s Republican council President and Vice President.
In the second ward race, former council member Nancy Sherlock and Democrat Scott Robinson won two open seats on council defeating incumbent Republican council Vice President Danielle Larison.
In the third ward race, Democrat Robert Paul ousted Republican Council President Debbie Smith for a pickup for the Democrats.
And in the fourth ward, incumbent Councilman Ted Parker won re-election, running unopposed on both ballots.