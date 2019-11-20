PENNSBURY >> One of four Air Force F-15 pilots - who flew over the November 17th Eagles vs. Patriots game in a salute to veterans - spoke to Pennsbury High School JROTC students about his career during class on Monday.
Captain Sean Lipkin, an Air Force Academy graduate currently stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, SC, discussed his Air Force journey, highlighted by a combat mission to bomb one of Sadaam Hussein’s former palaces in Iraq.
The captain also said by participating in the flyover he fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams. Captain Lipkin is the nephew of Pennsbury High School administrative assistant, Ms. Marla Lipkin.
In December, PHS JROTC students will visit a veterans' home, ring the kettle bells for the Salvation Army, tour the 177th Fighter Wing of the NJ Air National Guard at Atlantic City Airport, and represent Pennsbury at a Villanova Basketball game by presenting the colors.
Parents and students interested in learning more about Pennsbury’s JROTC program may contact Major James MacEachern at jmaceachern@pennsburysd.org. JROTC is an academic and leadership course of study at Pennsbury High School.
Unlike other courses in the block scheduling format, JROTC is a year-long class that meets every other day. JROTC cadets are taught subjects covering the Science of Flight, Frontiers of Aviation, and Exploration of Space.
Additionally, students receive leadership and interpersonal communication skills instruction,, which is incorporated into the aerospace science class.
There is no military commitment for students who participate, and they get to join many after-school activities not offered by any other PHS class.