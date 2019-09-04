Last December, the Chicago Bears defense did the seemingly impossible: It shut down the high-powered Los Angeles Rams’ offense, throttling a crew that was averaging 35 points per game in a 15-6 Bears victory. The result not only foreshadowed the Rams’ offensive struggles during Super Bowl LIII, but it might’ve shown the rest of the league exactly how to derail the runaway train the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan offense seemingly was becoming last season.