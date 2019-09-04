LOWER MAKEFIELD >> To facilitate the demolition of the old Scudder Falls Bridge, a portion of River Road will be closed to traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Monday, Sept. 9.
During the demolition, River Road will be closed to traffic on either side of the bridge construction. Toe closure is expected to last for about two weeks, according to Lower Makefield Police.
River Road (Delaware Avenue in Yardley Borough) will only be open to local traffic up to the closure headed north on River Road and Delaware Avenue from Afton Avenue.
For all other traffic, River Road (Delaware Avenue) will be detoured to Afton Avenue, North Main Street/Taylorsville Road and Woodside Road.