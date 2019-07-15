MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> The community is invited to join Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County in celebrating the dedication of a new Habitat home at 211 Woodland Avenue, Morrisville, on July 23 beginning at 4 p.m.
Volunteers, friends, family, new neighbors, donors and distinguished guests will gather in celebration of the completion of Habitat Bucks’ 117th home with Francis Kinyunjuri, Anne Mathaiya and their children Karen and John.
This will be the second of four new single-family homes on adjacent lots that are paving a path to homeownership for these families, according to Habitat.
The family currently shares a two-bedroom apartment in Bristol. They immigrated to the U.S. several years ago to ensure a better education and greater opportunities for their children. Since then they have been searching for affordable home options to no avail prior to qualifying for a Habitat Bucks home.
Their daughter, Karen, is obtaining her nursing degree and son, John, just graduated from high school. The family has all been actively completing their sweat equity on the build site, as well as in the ReStore.
“One of the home features that I am most excited about is space for a dining room table,” says Anne. “Gathering together at the table is an important part of our lives.”
“We are pleased to welcome Frances, Anne and their children into a new home,“ says Florence Kawoczka, Executive Director, Habitat Bucks. “Since immigrating to the U.S. the family has not only ensured a better education for their children, but with this purchase, they will also realize their dream of homeownership.”
Lead sponsors for these new homes include Penn Community Bank, Penn Color, Parx Casino, Bank of America, Customers Bank, First Bank, Univest and Wells Fargo.
Since breaking ground, individual volunteers along with those from local businesses, organizations, faith groups, and schools have contributed over 800 hours working along with Habitat Bucks and the family to build this home.
After the dedication ceremony, the home will be open for the public to tour. The house is located at 211 Woodland Avenue, Morrisville.
Founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s mission is Building Communities, Empowering Families.
Since then, it has built or fully renovated 117 homes that are affordable in Bucks County through its Homeownership Program, which provides an opportunity for low-income families to build strength, stability and self-reliance by partnering with Habitat. Its low-cost Home Repair program makes interior and exterior repairs, including critical repairs, to help individuals improve accessibility and safety in their own homes.
Revenue from Habitat Bucks ReStores provides a source of sustainable funding for the construction and repair of homes.
Habitat Bucks has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone deserves a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to volunteer to lend a helping hand. For more information, call 215-822-2812 or visit habitatbucks.org.