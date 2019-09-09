YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The public is invited to join local and other officials, friends, and family at the formal opening of Yardley’s first independent bookstore, Commonplace Reader, at 49 South Main Street in historic and vibrant downtown Yardley.
The celebration begins at 12 p.m. on Sept. 14 as part of 2nd Saturday in Yardley when owner Elizabeth (Liz) Young, along with her other team members, will be cutting the ribbon on their beautifully-restored Victorian building and new bookstore.
Afterwards, everyone's invited to enjoy “Cookies on the Porch” through 2 p.m. The store is open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and is also giving out Commonplace Reader bookmarks to all who come in to say hello, browse, and purchase throughout the day.
For Liz Young, who has lived in the greater Yardley area since 1991, bringing an independent bookstore to Yardley has been on her bucket list for some time.
"I decided to open a bookstore in Yardley because it has been my hometown for almost 30 years and I wanted to share my love of books with my neighbors, friends and those who are now my family,” noted Liz.
Liz was always an avid reader herself, and is passionate about books and stories being invaluable ways to learn, be curious, and relate to others. “Bookstores can be a dynamic institution in any place to bring thoughtful, curious people together to exchange ideas and vitalize relationships.” She believes that “Yardley and Lower Makefield are a borough and town that have a rich history along the Delaware River and Commonplace Reader is a place that provides an array of opportunities for people to connect, inspire and explore.”
Commonplace Reader is designed as a welcoming space for all - both on its restored porch and in its various rooms and nooks inside its rejuvenated historic building. There are sections for all age groups and genres, with spaces that are being programmed for author events, themed activities, book clubs and more. The store opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with hours ending at 6 to 9 p.m. depending on the day of the week.
“Many of our newest Borough business owners are long-time area residents such as Liz,” remarked Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley. “When they could choose anywhere to invest their resources, talents, and efforts, and pick Yardley, that’s a sign that we’re doing something right in our tiny town.
“By adding another specialty retailer like Commonplace Reader, we hope that our business mix continues to become even more of a draw for our residents and visitors,” noted Jef.
For more information about independent bookstore Commonplace Reader and its offerings, events, and services, find them on the web at https://commonplace-reader.com/ as well as on Facebook and Instagram.