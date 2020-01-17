Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.