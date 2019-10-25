RICHBORO >> State Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-178) is urging residents concerned about the inequity of tolling by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) to attend the Oct. 28 commissioner’s meeting and express their concerns over the commission allowing discounts for NJ E-ZPass system users and not those using PA E-ZPass transponders.
"In response to a letter I wrote, Joseph J. Resta, executive director of the DRJTBC, said he 'cannot unilaterally change the toll structure without express approval by the DRJTBC’s Board of Commissioners,' and that could only happen when 'opportunity for public comment at DRJTBC meetings occurs when the chairman announces any comments on ‘New Business’ towards the end of the meeting," said Thomas.
"It’s obvious this simple decision will require personal pressure," said Thomas. "The petitions were not enough. They will need an overwhelming show of support for changing the system to bring fairness to those who use PA E-Z pass systems. So, I urge everyone concerned to fill that meeting room and have your voices heard."
The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 28 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the DRJTBC Executive Offices Building, Directors’ Room, 2492 River Road in New Hope.
In July, Thomas delivered petitions from her online campaign to demand the DRJTBC give motorists who use the PA E-ZPass system the same discounts as those who use the NJ E-ZPass transponders.
"I gathered more than 1,100 names of residents who shared my outrage," she said. "I also presented a letter, co-signed by my colleague Rep. Gene DiGirolamo and Bucks County Commissioner Robert G. Loughery.
"Three months after I delivered the petitions, Resta responded," she said. "It was clearly not the response we were hoping for. So, if you cannot attend the next commission meeting, write them. We cannot allow this to continue."