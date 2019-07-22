LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Casey Schaeffer and her Full Heart charity have been named National Finalists in Barbara's "Believe in Better" contest. Now the Pennsbury High School student needs the public's help in winning the grand prize of $10,000 for the Children's Tumor Foundation.
Casey and Full Heart have been selected as finalists from hundreds of entries nationally in Barbara's "Believe In Better" contest, which recognizes community service efforts of the country's finest young individuals.
The grand prize is $10,000 for the charity of their choice - CLICK HERE - and vote once a day, from July 22 through August 19 to help Casey win.
Casey, of Lower Makefield, will donate her winnings to The Children's Tumor Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to finding effective treatments for the millions worldwide living with Neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder causing tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body which may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, learning disabilities, disabling pain and cancer.
Altana Mukabenov, a classmate of Casey's entering Pennsbury High School, is currently on her fifth chemo trial (partially funded by CTF) battling tumors around her airway and heart, along with other NF-related complications.
Casey Schaeffer, a rising sophomore at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, founded her Full Heart charity in 2015 to empower kids to get involved in their communities. She is probably best known for her annual Full Heart Kids Carnival.
For the past four years, Casey has organized the carnival in the backyard of her Lower Makefield Township home. This year, the event raised $11,700 for charity, including A Soldier's Hands, the Children's Tumor Foundation and the Full Heart Music Scholarship.
This year, Casey won the Violet Richardson Award from Soroptimist International/Indian Rock Chapter for Community Service and was a PA State Finalist in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Casey has been featured on NBC 10 TV Philadelphia and in local newspapers; and has spoken at the Yardley and Lower Makefield Veteran's Day ceremonies.
Full Heart is active at many community events, and in just over four years has donated almost $16,000 to charitable causes. In 2018, Casey created the Full Heart Music Scholarship, awarded annually to the most improved music senior at Pennsbury.