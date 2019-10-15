LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield will host its 13th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony to honor and to thank the men and women who have bravely served in the United States Armed Forces to protect the nation’s liberty and freedom.
The parade steps off on Saturday, November 9 beginning at 1 pm (rain or shine) starting at Edgewood and Long Acre roads and will proceed west toward Veterans Square. At the conclusion of the parade, a brief ceremony will be held honoring local veterans at Veterans Square Park, Edgewood and Heacock roads.
The parade will feature many different organizations from the community. Leading off the parade will be motorcyclists from the Warriors Watch Riders Troop support group followed by a police cruiser to signal the start of the parade.
This year’s participants will include several local Girl Scout troops, Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout Packs. The parade will include multiple American Legion and V.F.W. organizations from the area. There will also be military vehicles being featured in the Parade, as well Fire trucks from local Fire companies. In addition, there will be live music playing throughout the parade.
A ceremony will commence after the parade concludes at Veterans Square Park,
This year’s notable attendees will include Dan Grenier, the chairman of the board of supervisors, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and serve as Master of Ceremonies. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the elite Pennsbury Community Choir along with the Pennsbury High School Marching Band will be singing and playing the National Anthem.
During the ceremony, the township will honor this year’s Parade Marshal, Robert McCartney, a Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran, Hamburger Hill Survivor and Purple Heart recipient.
The observance concludes with a wreath ceremony led by Russell Davidson from VFW Post 6393, and Ted Smith from American Legion Post 317. Taps will be performed by an ensemble from the PHS Marching Band.
Also, at Veterans Square, there will be three hospitality tables: One hosted by the Lower Makefield Seniors; one hosted by the Youth Committee of Lower Makefield; and one hosted by the Veterans Committee. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and learn about their positive impact in the community.
Recognizing the tremendous need of toiletry items for the Homeless Veterans, participants and attendees are asked to bring a toiletry item to benefit homeless Veterans. Items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, disposable razors, and men’s and women’s socks are all acceptable. The items will benefit the Perimeter Program of the Philadelphia Veterans Multi Service Center, which feeds and provides hot showers for 60 to 100 veterans daily. (www.vmcenter.org).
Collection boxes will be located at the end of the parade route and at various locations around town, including the LMT municipal building.