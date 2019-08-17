YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Have you ever tried coconut shrimp tacos? How about insalata capesante seared scallop salad? Does a New England Lobster Roll sound good to you? And what about risotto crabmeat, roasted corn, grape tomatoes and pecorino?
Those are just some of the mouth-watering dishes being whipped up by the restaurants and eateries in Yardley Borough during the town’s annual Restaurant Week.
Experience Yardley is partnering with nine Borough restaurants this summer to present the weeklong culinary celebration beginning on Monday, August 19 and continuing through Sunday, August 25.
Patrons don’t want to miss this taste of downtown Yardley’s fantastic array of restaurants, said organizers. There will be plenty of cuisine to choose from for lunch and dinner and in-between throughout the week.
Nine borough eateries, restaurants and bar spots are taking part, including the Canal Street Grille, serving Greek and American comfort food; The Continental Tavern, offering Tavern Fare and Sumptuous Spirits; Trattoria Rosa Bianca, a family-owned authentic Italian BYOB; the Vault Brewing Company, a unique brewery serving traditional fare and home brews; Kawaii Tori Sushi, with its delectable sushi dishes; The Yardley Inn, with its scenic riverfront views and fresh American casual cuisine; Burritos, serving Mexican fare; Landolfi’s Cafe & Deli with its outstanding sandwich fare; and Yardley General/the Cellar, a cozy bar with fine wine, sophisticated cocktails and local beer.
Throughout the week the restaurants, eateries and bars will be offering 3-Course Prix-Fixe Meals, Lunch and Dinner Specials, Craft Beverages, Desserts and more featuring a selection of signature dishes along with new menu items sure to please any palate.
Michele Mulhollen, long-time manager of the Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar loves rolling out the welcome mat for Yardley Restaurant Week and has done so since 2013.
“We enjoy meeting new customers from all over the Delaware Valley who want to come to Yardley Inn for the first time to take advantage of our amazing menus and value during Restaurant Week,” Michele said. “At the same time, we love how this has become an annual dining tradition for our regulars as well. Come on down and experience Yardley.”
“It’s been a pleasure to work with our local restaurants of all kinds to cooperatively promote our food and beverage niche in Yardley,” said David Appelbaum, Experience Yardley’s Treasurer and the driving force behind this year’s YRW program. “These are all unique local businesses that offer amazing products and attentive service that both engage our area residents and draw people to the Borough from all over the region. We are very happy to have them here in Yardley!”
Most three-course Yardley Restaurant Week dinner specials cost $30 or less, so there is no excuse not to come to Yardley to dine out all week long, said organizers.
“Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to come out and try our restaurants, which are fabulous,” said Frank Lyons, the proprietor of the Continental Tavern. “We’re looking forward to bringing people in. It’s always a great experience during the dog days of summer.”
“And one of the best things is you can go out and try a different restaurant each night,” Lyons continued. “The growth in epicurean opportunities in Yardley has been incredible. Yardley has become an epicurean destination. There’s a little something for everyone.”
At the Continental Tavern, Lyons said for $25 patrons can enjoy a three course meal created by the tavern’s executive chef Matt Sidoni “that’s absolutely to die for.”
The meal starts off with a roasted cauliflower soup, “a creation of the tavern’s chef which is exquisite. We’re also offering a watermelon salad with a mix of different flavors,” said Lyons
The second course features a New England Lobster Roll - a specialty of the chef who hails from New England. Or diners can chose a shrimp and asparagus risotto “which is to die for” or a flat iron steak, one of the best cuts of steaks that comes off the cow, says Lyons.
The meal finishes off with a salted caramel custard. “The chef brought it out for us to try and my six year old grandson loves it and urged the staff “to keep it. This is the best.”
Last year’s Restaurant Week was a huge success, packing dining rooms with hungry patrons and bringing hundreds of people into town who used the opportunity to taste and explore Yardley’s restaurant scene.
In recent years, Yardley has enjoyed an upswing in the number of restaurants and eateries with the recent arrival of Kawaii Tori Sushi near the corner of South Main and West Afton Avenue.
Links to the 2019 Restaurant Week menus featuring some of their signature dishes as well as some new items can be found by visiting experienceyardley.com/restaurantweek.