YARDLEY >> For the week of January 13th through January 19th the all-volunteer Yardley Makefield Fire Company responded to 13 calls.
January 13 >> Dispatched for five calls. The first call was for burning electrical wires inside a home on Fairfield Road, in the Fairfield development. The second call was for gas fumes in the area of Edgewood Road and Oxford Valley Road. The third call was for an activated fire alarm at a home on East Wellington Road, in the Yardley Run development. The fourth call was for an appliance fire at a home on Wendover Road, in the River Glen development. The fifth call was for an activated carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Dolington Road, near Woodside Road.
January 14 >> Dispatched for an activated fire alarm at a home on Quarry Commons Drive, in the Pebble Creek development.
January 15 >> Dispatched for an activated fire alarm at the Grist Mill building on North Main Street.
January 16 >> Dispatched for two calls. The first call was for a dwelling fire on Spruce Mill Drive, in the Makefield Glen development. The second call was for a special assignment to assist the police with a wash down on River Road, near Macclesfield Park.
January 17 >> Dispatched for two calls. The first call was for an activated fire alarm at a home on Windsor Road, near Cold Spring Avenue. The second call was for a special assignment to assist the squad with a patient on Morgan Avenue, near Brown Street.
January 18 >> Dispatched for two calls. The first call was for a mutual aid assist to Morrisville (Station 98), for Engine 0 to respond to a chimney fire on Althea Avenue, near Barclay Avenue. The second call was for a mutual aid assist to Langhorne (Station 22), for Ladder 80 and Engine 80 to respond for a building fire on North Woodbourne Road.
Year-to-date >> The all-volunteer Yardley Makefield Fire Company responded to 25 calls. For more information and pictures about the fire company, please go to www.yardleymakefieldfire.com. New members are always welcomed. No experience necessary. We will train you.