DRUG POSSESSION >> On Sunday, August 11 at 4:47 p.m., an officer was travelling on South Delaware Avenue when he noticed a Buick sedan with New Jersey plates cross over the fog line of the roadway. During a traffic stop, the officer observed the front seat passenger placing something under the seat. Further investigation led to the discovery of five baggies of suspected heroin, 36 empty baggies and additional drug paraphernalia. As a result, a 28 year old woman from Yardley was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.
DUI >> On Tuesday, August 3 at 10:23 p.m., an officer was on a traffic enforcement detail in the area of Afton and Delaware avenues when he observed a Chevrolet SUV bearing PA plates with a defective headlamp. The officer stopped the vehicle on South Delaware Avenue. During the stop, the officer developed sufficient probable cause to believe the operator was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. A bottle of vodka, three-quarters consumed, was also recovered. As a result, a 25 year old man from Lower Makefield was arrested and charged with DUI offenses and lighting requirements. The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.