ASSAULT/TERRORISTIC THREATS >> On Friday, Oct. 11 at 1:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on Morgan Avenue for the report of an armed subject assaulting others inside a home.
Officers from Yardley Borough and Lower Makefield arrived and learned that a 29 year old woman had been assaulted by a 59 year old male relative who had already fled the scene.
At 5:06 a.m., the responding officer returned to the home and discovered the suspect had returned. As a result, a 59 year old man from Yardley was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, two counts of assault, possession of an instrument of a crime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
The suspect was processed and arraigned and is being held at Bucks County Prison on a probation detainer. Bail was set at 10 percent of $30,000. The matter is pending court action.