SIMPLE ASSAULT >> On Friday, August 2 at 7:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to residence in the 100 block of South Main Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a female had been assaulted by her boyfriend who had left the residence. The suspect was located in the rear of the home wearing an ankle transponder and under the influence of alcohol. Based on further investigation, the 50 year old man from Yardley was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. The suspect was processed and arraigned and remained to Bucks County Jail Prison on 10 percent of $50,000 bail
DRUG POSSESSION >> On Sunday, August 4 at 4:44 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the Yardley SEPTA Station parking lot when he observed a black Ford in the rear corner of the lot occupied by three males. As the officer approached the vehicle, he detected the strong odor of marijuana and one subject exited the vehicle and attempted walk away. Further investigation led to the discovery of suspected marijuana, seven bar pills suspected to be Xanax and a scale. As a result, a 19 year old man from Philadelphia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. A second man, age 18, from Langhorne, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. A third man, age 19, was released at the scene. Both suspects were processed and released and the matter is pending court action.