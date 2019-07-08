POSSESSION >> On Tuesday, July 2 at 10:16 p.m., an officer assigned to DUI suppression stopped a 2012 white Hyundai on West Afton Avenue for a traffic violation. During the stop the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and recovered a bag of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. The woman, 20, from Lower Makefield, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The matter is pending court action.
DUI OFFENSES >> On Friday, July 5 at 11:42 p.m., an officer assigned to DUI suppression was patrolling at S. Delaware and Letchworth avenues when he swerved to avoid a collision with a 2017 black Dodge Ram pick-up. The officer began to follow the vehicle, which, in addition to swerving, was operating with an open tailgate and an unsecured load of firewood. The officer stopped the vehicle at S. Delaware and E. Afton avenues. During the stop the officer developed sufficient probable cause to believe the operator was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. As a result, the 34 year old man from Lower Makefield was arrested and charged with careless driving, unsecured load, failure to keep right, improper display of license plate and DUI offenses. The vehicle was impounded and the matter is pending court action.
POSSESSION >> On Sunday, July 7 at 3:02 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of E. Afton and N. Delaware avenues when he observed a vehicle operating with a low hanging muffler and partially inflated tire. The vehicle was stopped a short distance away. The officer discovered that the driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended drivers license. Further investigation led to the discovery of a small amount of marijuana. Charges have been filed against the 24 year old man from Levittown for possession of marijuana, operating with a suspended license and improper exhaust system. The matter is pending court action.