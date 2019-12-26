DUI ARREST >> On Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3:47 p.m., police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident in the 10 block of South Main Street. During the investigation probable cause was developed to believe the operator of a blue Chevrolet pick-up was driving under the influence of alcohol. The operator, a 39 year old man from Lower Makefield, was arrested, processed and released. He is charged with careless driving and DUI offenses. The matter is pending court action.
DUI ARREST >> On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3:05 a.m., police on patrol along North Main Street observed a vehicle turn outside of its lane at North Main Street, Dolington and Ludlow roads. During a traffic stop, the officer developed probable cause to believe the operator was driving under the influence of drugs. The operator, an 18 year old man from Langhorne, was arrested, processed and released on DUI offenses and for improper turning. The matter is pending court action.
ARREST (PUBLIC INTOXICATION) >> On Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:56 p.m., an officer responded to West Afton Avenue for the report of a man banging on a door. During an interview the officer developed probable cause to believe the man was intoxicated. The 27 year old man from Bristol was cited for public intoxicated and turned over to the custody of friends/family. The matter is pending court action.