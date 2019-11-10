DRUG ARREST >> An 18 year old man from Lower Makefield was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9:31 p.m. on South Main Street after being stopped for a motor vehicle violation. Police found the man in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was processed and released pending court action.
REPORT OF ARMED SUBJECT >> Police responded to the 60 block of South Main Street on Nov. 9 at 7:40 p.m. for the report of an armed man involved in an argument. A man was located and investigated with the assistance of the Lower Makefield Police Department. The case determined to be unfounded.
DRUG ARREST >> A 23 year old man from Bensalem was charged with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving the wrong way on a one way street. The arrest happened on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2:48 p.m. on Cadwallader Court after police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint. An investigation led to the discovery of 23 bags of marijuana, $3,320 in U.S. currency and 18 marijuana cartridges. The man was arrested, processed and remanded to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail and an additional detainer from Delaware County for a probation/parole violation.