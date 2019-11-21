DUI & DRUG POSSESSION >> On Nov. 19 at 3:43 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at North Main and Irving streets. The driver, a 35 year old man from Hamilton Township, N.J., was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being stopped for speeding. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and/or drugs, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without registration and speeding. The suspect was processed and released pending court action.
YARDLEY BOROUGH POLICE REPORT: New Jersey motorist arrested on DUI, drug possession charges
Jeff Werner
@@BucksLocalNews
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Police issue alert after Felony Lane Gang strikes locations in Newtown and Wrightstown
- BUCKS COUNTY: Lower Makefield resident to lead Marseglia-Harvie transition team
- Shop local in Yardley and you might win the biggest downtown-wide gift basket in Bucks County
- MIRACLE ON MILL: Ten thousand lights to light up downtown Bristol
- Newtown Ambulance Squad honors area first-responders for saving life of cardiac-arrest patient
- Four candidates step forward to fill vacancy on Yardley Borough Council
- Newtown Theatre celebrates the season with eight free Christmas classics
- YARDLEY BOROUGH POLICE REPORT: New Jersey motorist arrested on DUI, drug possession charges
- Pennwood Middle School achieves LEED Gold certification; community invited to special ceremony and walk-through
- Newtown Supervisors approve preliminary $13-million budget for 2020 that holds the line on taxes