POLICE LIGHTS

DUI & DRUG POSSESSION >> On Nov. 19 at 3:43 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at North Main and Irving streets. The driver, a 35 year old man from Hamilton Township, N.J., was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being stopped for speeding. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and/or drugs, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without registration and speeding. The suspect was processed and released pending court action.

comments powered by Disqus