ARREST (FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE) >> On Dec. 9 at 4:43 p.m. in the 20 block of South Main Street, police arrested a fugitive from justice with an open New Jersey warrant. Officers were dispatched to check an occupied suspicious white van. A license plate query revealed the vehicle was registered to a man with an open no bail warrant from the Burlington County, N.J., Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, a 52 year old man from Eastampton, N.J., was located hiding in rear of van and taken into custody without incident. He was later transferred to Bucks County Prison pending extradition to New Jersey.
ARREST (PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS) >> On Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in the 190 block of South Main Street, police arrested a 36 year old Morrisville woman for public drunkenness. Officers were dispatched to investigate a disorderly person who reportedly removed merchandise from a local business. The suspect was located and the item was returned. The woman was released and the matter is pending court action.