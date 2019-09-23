ARREST (DUI ACCIDENT) >> On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11:20 p.m., an officer was dispatched to South Main Street and Reading Ave. to investigate a motor vehicle accident. The officer arrived and observed a vehicle, heavily damaged, on the SEPTA Station embankment and occupied by a male driver. Further investigation led to the probable cause that the operator was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The suspect was placed under arrest, with the assistance of Lower Makefield Township Police, at which time he physically resisted arrest and assaulted the officer in the process. A search of the vehicle following arrest reveled marijuana. As a result, a 25 year old man from Lower Makefield was arrested and charged with DUI offenses, possession of a controlled substance, assault and resisting arrest. The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.
DRUG ARREST >> On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m., officers were on a traffic enforcement detail at Delaware and East Afton avenues when they observed a vehicle with a brake light out. A check of the registration plate returned multiple traffic warrants for the owner. The officers initiated a stop on North Delaware Avenue. Further investigation led to the discovery of two bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. As a result, a 32 year old man from Morrisville was arrested and charged with lighting requirements, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.