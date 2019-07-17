DRUG POSSESSION >> On Wednesday, July 10 at 4:04 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of South Delaware and Letchworth avenues when he observed a gold Chevrolet with damaged mirrors. The officer queried the license plate, which revealed open traffic warrants for the owner. The vehicle was stopped on River Road, during which the officer discovered unmarked prescription pills suspected to be controlled narcotics. Further investigation led to probable cause that the pills were hydrocodone, hydromorphone, dilaudid and clonazepam. As a result, a 62 year old man from Morrisville was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle equipment violations. The matter is pending court action.
DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LICENSE >> On Saturday, July 13 at 10:24 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Reading Avenue and South Main Street when he observed a green Jeep Cherokee with a broken right tail lamp. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street. During the process of verifying the operator's driver’s license, the officer discovered a warrant for child support from Bucks County. As a result, the 37 year old woman from Levittown was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was impounded and the woman was turned over to the custody of the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office. The matter is pending court action.