ARREST >> On Tuesday, July 16 at 5:55 p.m., an officer was on patrol on South Main Street when he observed a white Toyota sedan with a broken taillight/brakelight. The vehicle was stopped on North Main Street near Irving Avenue. Further investigation led to the discovery of an open warrant held by Bucks County for a prior drug offense. As a result, a 38 year old man from Levittown was arrested and turned over to the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was impounded.
ARREST >> On Saturday, July 20 at 8:26 p.m., an officer was on patrol on South Main Street near College Avenue when he observed a white Dodge pick-up truck with a cracked windshield and no inspection sticker. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 70 block of South Main Street. During the investigation, the officer discovered a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the truck and located a bag of marijuana . As a result, a 21 year old man from Lower Makefield was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, driving an uninspected vehicle and possession of marijuana. The vehicle was turned over to family and the suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.
ARREST >> On Sunday, July 21 at 3:35 a.m., an officer was on patrol on South Main Street near Letchworth Avenue when he observed a black Honda Pilot traveling north on South Main Street enter the southbound lanes. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street when the vehicle entered onto and proceeded along a sidewalk before stopping in a private driveway. During the investigation, the officer developed sufficient probable cause to believe the operator was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs . As a result, a 32 year old man from Levittown was arrested and charged with DUI offenses, driving along a sidewalk, careless driving and failure to keep right. The vehicle was impounded and the suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.