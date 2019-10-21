WARRANT ARREST >> On Thursday, Oct. 17 at 3:54 p.m., an officer observed a 1998 Honda operating on South Main Street with its muffler hanging to the ground. The officer stopped the vehicle and during the investigation discovered the driver had a confirmed open arrest warrant issued by Lehigh County. As a result, a 47 year old man from Hellertown was arrested, processed and remanded to the Bucks County Prison.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS >> On Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:55 p.m., officers on South Main Street observed a white Mercedes Benz with a broken taillight and unlawfully tinted windows. The officers stopped the vehicle and detected an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed pills and drug paraphernalia. As a result, a 18 year old man from Levittown was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, lighting requirements and windshield obstruction. The suspect was processed and released and the matter is pending court.
SPEEDING AND DUI >> On Friday, Oct, 18 at 1:30 p.m., an officer was conducting a speed enforcement detail at Irving and South Main streets when he observed a BMW operating at 42.7 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 80 block of North Main Street and during the stop developed sufficient probable cause to believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol beyond the legal limit. As a result, a 44 year old woman from Lower Makefield was arrested and charged with DUI and speeding offenses. The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.