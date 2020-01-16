ARREST (DUI ARREST) >> An Elkins Park man was arrested on Jan. 14 at 12:42 a.m. after a traffic stop at Main Street and Afton Avenue.
Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a Honda sedan speeding and operating recklessly. An investigation led to probable cause to believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
The operator, a 24 year old man from Elkins Park, was arrested for DUI offenses, reckless driving and speeding. He was processed and released and his vehicle was impounded.
The matter is pending court action.