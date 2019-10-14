DUI >> On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1:17 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the area of North Main Street and Dolington Road on a report a rideshare driver who was speeding and operating recklessly. The officer, assisted by Lower Makefield officers, arrived and located the suspect vehicle - a grey Hyundai sedan. During the investigation, the officer developed sufficient probable cause to believe that the operator was driving under the influence of controlled substance. As a result, a 22 year old man from Newportville was arrested and charged with DUI. The vehicle was impounded. The suspect was processed and released to family. The matter is pending court action.
DUI >> On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 40 block of South Main Street. During the investigation, the officer developed sufficient probable cause to believe that the operator was driving under the influence of controlled substance. As a result, a 50 year old woman from Lower Makefield was arrested and charged with DUI and improperly entering a roadway. The suspect was processed and released to family. The matter is pending court action.