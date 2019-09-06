STALKING >> On Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:52 p.m., a New Jersey woman stopped at police headquarters and reported to officers that she had been followed by and harassed by a man with Pa. license plates. The woman was followed from I-295 to a place of worship in an adjacent municipality and then to Yardley Borough Police Headquarters. Utilizing cameras at Police Headquarters and through further investigation, the officers developed and located a suspect who admitted that he had followed the victim due an on road incident along I-295. As a result, a 39 year old man from Yardley was charged with stalking and harassment. The matter is pending court action.
DUI >> On Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:58 p.m., an officer assigned to a DUI suppression detail was on patrol along South Delaware Avenue when he observed a 2001 Honda Sedan travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the vehicle and observed it cross the center lines of the roadway. The vehicle was stopped in the 100 block of S. Delaware Avenue and through further investigation the officers developed probable cause to believe the man was operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. As a result, a 37 year old man from Morrisville was arrested and charged with careless driving and DUI offenses. The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.