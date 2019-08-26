ARREST >> On Friday, August 23 at 7:04 p.m., an officer was traveling on Canal Street when he noticed a Chevrolet Camaro with a broken tail lamp.
The officer initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Yardley Borough Police Headquarters and during the investigation discovered the driver to be in possession of a small amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil/wax and paraphernalia.
As a result, the 20 year old man from Croydon was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, lighting requirements and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court action.