LANGHORNE >> Woods Services, a leading population health care provider for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex medical challenges, has selected Philadelphia architectural firm KieranTimberlake as the site planner for its campus transformation.
Currently, Woods utilizes approximately 175 of its 285 acres in Langhorne. There are more than 100 buildings and structures on the campus, including residences, schools, medical and recreational facilities for the nearly 700 individuals that Woods serves there through 24/7 on-site care and day programs.
As part of an enterprise-wide transformation plan, Woods Services is shifting to a population health model, which means it’s time to think differently about what the campus can offer, says Woods President and CEO Tine Hansen-Turton.
“We are an organization that knows how to provide 24/7 care and to do so for people with very complex medical, intellectual, and behavioral disabilities. When people are born with these disabilities, or acquire a disability through traumatic brain injury, for example, it is likely they will live with those challenges for their entire lives. From a population health standpoint, it is our responsibility to look at how we can best provide care for life,” Hansen-Turton said. “We are pleased to be working with the experienced team of KieranTimberlake on a master plan that best leverages our campus to enhance our mission of population health not only for our community but also for the greater Bucks County community,” she said.
Hansen-Turton added that because of Woods Services’ sizable property, the master plan work can also consider new ways of supporting those who are connected to the people in Woods’ care. “For example, what if we provided opportunities for family-living here so that parents could live with their children in our care and have the 24/7 support to make it possible? What if we offered affordable housing options on campus for our staff, easing financial and commuting concerns for them? What if we expanded our thinking to develop intentional, independent living communities on campus to meet the needs of specific disabilities like dementia support or autism? And what if all of this was possible on a campus that is well integrated with our surrounding neighbors? There’s real potential to address broader social and community issues as part of this work,” she said.
“The current campus and facilities play a large role in the lives of individuals and their families. Woods is asking some very thoughtful and provocative questions, both about their day-to-day operations and their aspirations for the future. The master plan will create a more welcoming and open campus that can evolve and adapt to the changing needs in healthcare, housing, education, and wellness now and in the future. We are looking forward to working together to make informed, creative, and meaningful changes to their campus that will advance their goals across time,” says Matthew Krissel, Partner at KieranTimberlake.
The master plan and campus transformation will be a multi-year project. Currently, the property’s infrastructure including roads, power, water, and sewer is all managed by Woods. In addition to the population health goals, the master plan would also account for converting private roads into public ones and potentially providing office space for government entities, other nonprofits, and related businesses to lease.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to really impact the trajectory of a vital, vibrant organization for the good of the people we serve, the people who work here, and the community at large,” said Kevin Sheetz, Chair of Woods Services’ Board of Trustees. “As a long-time resident and proponent of Bucks County, I am thrilled that our approach to this site plan will intentionally include thinking on how to create opportunities for partnerships with the county and with other community- and service-oriented organizations based here in Bucks while also establishing a vision for the long-term relevance of all that Woods offers,” he said.