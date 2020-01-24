NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Kayla Miller, a wig-wearing thief wanted on forgery charges, surrendered herself to police on Jan. 15 and was processed at Northampton Township Police Department.
Miller was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Petrucci and released on unsecured bail ($50,000). She was ordered to have no contact with Univest Bank.
On September 13, 2018 the Newtown Township Police Department investigated a forgery and attempted theft at the Univest Bank, 15 Swamp Road.
A female suspect pulled up to the drive thru in a black colored Mazda SUV with an unknown New Jersey registration and presented a stolen/forged check with stolen identification to withdrawal funds from a victim's bank account.
The female used a blonde colored wig in an effort to disguise her appearance and to match the victim's photo on the stolen identification.
After bank staff determined that the documents had been stolen and were previously used at bank branches earlier that day, the female fled in her vehicle and left the stolen documents behind.
The woman had also been responsible for many other theft/forgery incidents throughout Pennsylvania.
As a result of the investigation, the female was identified as 28 year old Kayla Miller of Seneca Falls, New York, and she was charged with Forgery, Identity Theft, Access Device Fraud, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property.