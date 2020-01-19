BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> The body of a Trenton man was recovered from the east bound lanes of I-295 after it was discovered there around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning near the Ford Road overpass.
The discovery was reportedly made by a passing motorist who notified police.
State police have identified the victim as Joshua McRae, 31, of Trenton, New Jersey, who was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Part of the highway was closed for hours as law enforcement investigated the scene. The blocked lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police.