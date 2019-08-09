UPPER MAKEFIELD >> The community is invited to attend the next Unattended Veterans Service to be held Thursday, August 29 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Military Honors will be performed in honor of eight veterans interred during the month of December who had no one in attendance at their service.
The veterans include Walter Kelly, U.S. Navy SN, Vietnam Era; Glennwood Redden, U.S. Marine Corps CPL; Joseph Rinehart, U.S. Army PV1, Persian Gulf Era; Stanley Wapnarski, U.S. Air Force SGT, Vietnam Era; Robert Stewart, U.S. Army PCC, Vietnam Era; Henry Thomas Spencer, U.S. Army PFC, Vietnam Era; Lawrence Burges, U.S. Army SP4, Vietnam Era; and Henry Ghelberg, U.S. Army PFC.
Their names will be read and the Pennsylvania Military Honors team will present the flag to a cemetery volunteer who will receive the flag on behalf of all of the veterans. The Guardians will perform a rifle salute and provide live Taps, if available. If not, the electronic bugle will be used.
"This short, yet meaningful ceremony will ensure those who served and sacrificed are honored for their service to this great nation," said cemetery representative Jason Guenther. The unattended service, he said, "continues to reinforce our commitment that no veteran should take this final journey alone."
The unattended veterans service will take place after the scheduled 1:30 p.m. service has been completed.
"It is our hope that all cemetery employees will be present along with any interested individuals wishing to attend. Feel free to invite anyone you wish," said Guenther. "Clergy of all faiths are invited to attend. If they care to offer any words during the service, please contact me."