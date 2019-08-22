NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Police on August 18 arrested Tara Kumkumian, 46, and Orges Alikas, 32, and charged them with theft for stealing merchandise from the Wawa and CVS stores in Richboro.
Police made the arrests after stopping a grey Honda Civic exiting the Schoolhouse Shopping Center. The car matched the description and registration of a vehicle involved in a theft in Lower Southampton.
One officer on the scene of the investigation recognized the female occupant, Tara Kumkumian, as the woman he recently filed charges against for felony retail theft in Richboro.
Kumkumian, who had an active arrest warrant from Northampton Township for stealing Oil of Olay products totaling $2,993, was arrested at the scene.
Police discovered in plain view, within the car, a black and white “Coach” bag identical to the one used by Kumkumian to facilitate retail thefts from the CVS in Richboro.
Additionally, in the car, police located Oil of Olay products and Wawa bags, later determined to contain stolen retail property, as well as cases of Red Bull.
Police determined that Orges had been inside of the Richboro Wawa shortly before the car stop. Police went to the Wawa and reviewed the security footage and learned that Orges gathered Red Bull, offered for sale, and left the Wawa without paying for the Red Bull.
Orges was arrested and an investigation revealed that Orges also had an outstanding warrant from Philadelphia.
Lower Southampton Police responded to the scene of the car stop and positively identified Orges as the man wanted for retail theft in Lower Southampton.
Both were processed and arraigned and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $70,000 10 percent bail.
Alikas was charged with Receiving Stolen property, Theft by Unlawful taking, Use/ Possession of drugs and/or Paraphernalia. Kumkumian was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Theft by Unlawful Taking
The duo are suspects in a series of retail thefts and the investigation continues.
The arrest has resulted in a detainer being logged by Abington Township Police Department for Kumkumian, where Kumkumian also is wanted for crimes.
Bensalem police are also investigating the duo for criminal acts in their jurisdiction.