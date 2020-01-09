MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Due to former U.S. Congressman Michael Fitzpatrick's viewings on Thursday, January 9 between 4 and 9 pm and Friday, January 10 between 10 am and noon heavy traffic is expected on Trenton Road in the area of the Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown.
"There will be a lot of pedestrians walking along the roadway to get to the church due to limited parking. If you are driving in the area be aware of possible delays and of the people walking," police advise.