WRIGHTSTOWN >> On December 5, the Newtown Township Police Department responded to several reports of theft and attempted theft from unlocked vehicles that occurred overnight from Wednesday into Thursday in the Jericho Valley development of Wrightstown Township.
"We are requesting that any residents with cameras on their property, please review the overnight footage and contact us with any information that may assist us with this investigation," police said.
Anyone with information may contact police by calling 215-328-8524 and asking to speak with an officer.