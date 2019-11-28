YARDLEY BOROUGH >> On Thanksgiving Eve between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., the Yardley Borough Police Department deployed multiple units aimed at traffic safety and DUI suppression.
"We are pleased to report that only one of the 35 motorists stopped was arrested and charged with a DUI offense," said Chief Joseph Kelly.
During the detail, 35 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations; 20 verbal warnings were issued and 16 traffic citations were issued.
Speeding was the most common offense both observed and cited, police said.
At 9:48 p.m., one stop was made for equipment violations and failure to inspect, which led to the arrest of a 24 year old man from Lower Makefield. The man was charged with DUI and drug-related offenses (suspected methamphetamine) and released pending court action.
"Our thanks to the overwhelming majority who celebrated responsibly," said Kelly.