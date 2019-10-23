NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> A man suspected in a series of non-violent thefts in the township was arrested Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. near Council Rock High School North.
The man and an accomplice, who were seen in the area of the Salad Works on South Eagle Road, fled in different directions into the wooded area separating the shopping center and the high school.
Police said both men were quickly found and subsequently arrested.
Although the incident took place near the school property it was entirely unrelated to school activities and there was no immediate safety concern involving the school, police said.