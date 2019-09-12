DOYLESTOWN >> Doylestown will join hundreds of communities worldwide to play host to a march for climate action on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The local march will take place two days after the September 20th Global Climate Strike and during Global Climate Strike Week (Sept. 20 to 27) led by Sunrise, a student-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds to fight the climate crisis.
Hundreds of Bucks County residents are expected to march in Doylestown on Sept. 22 under the guiding mission of the Global Climate Strike platform, which reads as follows:
“Most of America’s greenhouse gas emissions come from burning oil, coal and gas, also known as fossil fuels. These greenhouse gas emissions, and the fossil fuel billionaires responsible for them, are pushing our climate to the brink of collapse and hurting our communities in real time. This is especially true for those of us who are poor, people of color, and otherwise marginalized.
"All forms of inequality get magnified by climate change. From housing to healthcare, everything gets worse when a wildfire or hurricane is at your doorstep, or when oil and gas billionaires come to town to build a pipeline or a refinery in your backyard. While we suffer, our elected officials keep pandering to the billionaires responsible for this crisis.
"It doesn’t have to be this way. Working together, we can take action within our communities and across differences to build a more just and sustainable future. For over a year, youth across America have been catalyzing the work to do just that. On September 20, all of us are called to join young people in the streets to demand climate justice for all. In the week that follows, we’ll continue to mobilize to create the changes, and the solutions, we know we need.”
The Doylestown Climate Strike will take place Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., convening in the front parking lot of Central Bucks High School West, located at 375 W Court Street in Doylestown. Marchers will gather for opening remarks, followed by a symbolic march beginning at 12 to the county’s courthouse for speeches and booth information.
The event offers a unique opportunity to those who are unable to attend larger marches in Washington and Philadelphia or would prefer to support the local movement. Local merchants and restaurants are offering related specials and promotions in support. Family-friendly, student-led, and wheelchair accessible. All are welcome!
Event details can be found on Facebook.
The event is a student-led initiative of BSCAPE (Bucks Students for Climate Action and Protection of the Environment).