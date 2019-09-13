LOWER MAKEFIELD >> On Monday, September 16 from 5 to 8 p.m., State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) will host an Addiction Prevention and Recovery Open House at William Penn Middle School in Yardley (Lower Makefield).
This will be an informational event focused on helping those at risk of or struggling with addiction find the support they need.
“Addiction plagues many communities, including our own here in Bucks County. Supporting those seeking help for themselves or a loved one is critical,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “Addiction comes in many forms. That is why this open house will provide attendees with a wide range of services and resources.”
Diane Rosati, Executive Director of the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, will be a featured guest speaker at the event.
Organizations participating in the event include Bucks County Opportunity Council, Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA), Bucks County Department of Housing and Human Services, Bucks County Department of Children and Youth, Bucks County Department of Mental Health, Aldie Counseling Center, Penn Foundation, Gaudenzia- Lower Bucks, Legal Aid, Family Service Association of Bucks County, Recovery Centers of America, Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers, and many others.
The event is open to all and pizza will be provided free of charge courtesy of Villa Rosa Restaurant.
For more information on this and other events, call 215-489-5000 or visit SenatorSteveSantarsiero.com/events.
WHEN: Monday, September 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm
WHERE: William Penn Middle School, 1524 Derbyshire Road, Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067