HARRISBURG >> State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced the appointment of Devin Buzard, former manager of the Gifford Pinchot State Park Complex in York and Lancaster counties, as manager of the Delaware Canal State Park Complex in Bucks and Northampton counties.
“After beginning his Bureau of State Parks career in 2011, working as a park manager at the bureau’s Harrisburg headquarters, Devin sharpened his managerial skills in assignments at some of our more heavily visited parks,” said Dunn. “He has gained invaluable knowledge that surely will benefit visitors to the two parks he now oversees.”
Buzard will head Delaware Canal State Park operations for the 60-mile-long historic canal and towpath, and the original canal locks and bridges found along the Delaware River. Among the state’s more diverse parks, Delaware Canal contains a 90-acre pond, many miles of river shoreline and 11 river islands. Also included in this state park complex is Ralph Stover State Park, along the Tohickon Creek in Bucks County.
The creek flows through the 45-acre park, providing scenic picnic areas and excellent viewing of white-water boating. The park’s nearby High Rocks section affords a scenic overlook of Tohickon Creek.
Buzard will oversee park grounds that include winding river banks and fertile farm fields; historic towns; adventurous recreation areas; and a scenic horseshoe bend along the Tohickon Creek.
“I am looking forward to continuing to build, sustain and develop strong partnerships with those who know and appreciate these two parks, as well as the many community groups that support outdoor recreation and conservation in the area,” Buzard said.
He began his bureau career working as field training coordinator with the Park Operations and Maintenance Division in Harrisburg.
In 2013, Buzard was appointed manager of Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, overseeing a 2,972-acre park developed around Beltzville Dam, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control project.
In 2017, he was named manager of the Tobyhanna State Park Complex in Monroe and Wayne counties, which included Tobyhanna, Gouldsboro, and Big Pocono state parks and covered almost 9,550 acres.
Most recently, Buzard served as manager of the Gifford Pinchot State Park Complex, which includes Susquehannock and Sam Lewis state parks in York and Lancaster counties.
Having attained the rank of corporal, Buzard served as U.S. Marine Corps military policeman from 2002 to 2006, most recently serving in San Diego, California. He is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in recreation, park, and tourism management. A native of Clarion, Clarion County, Buzard and his wife are the parents of two children, ages 6 and 9.
Buzard, 35, replaces George Calaba, who left the bureau earlier this year to take a position in the educational sector.
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.