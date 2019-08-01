DOYLESTOWN >> State Senators Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Robert Tomlinson (R-6) along with state Representatives Wendy Ullman (D-143) and John Galloway (D-140) announced the award of a $2,000,000 state grant for the YMCA of Bucks County through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget, for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. The project includes two capital renovations in Doylestown and Fairless Hills.
The Doylestown YMCA branch construction project is a 25,000 square foot expansion that will include a universal locker room with private showers and changing areas for adults with special needs, families with young children and others who require more privacy, and a wellness center expansion and program space that will accommodate donor-supported wellness programs for veterans, cancer patients, pre-diabetics, young people, and more.
The Fairless Hills YMCA branch construction project is a 48,000 square foot complete renovation that will redesign the existing facility including a swimming pool, gymnasium, welcome center, group exercise studios, classrooms, wellness center, and administrative offices.
“I supported the RACP grant request because the YMCA of Bucks County provides residents across our community the ability to grow as individuals and develop lasting connections with their neighbors. I'm especially proud to have the Doylestown YMCA within my district,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “This grant will allow the Doylestown and Fairless Hills facilities to expand upon the exceptional services our community has come to expect from Bucks YMCA staff and volunteers. The YMCA of Bucks truly benefits all residents of Bucks County. That is why I will continue to work closely with my Bucks County colleagues in the state House and Senate – who joined me in supporting the grant for this important project – in discovering other opportunities to support the YMCA of Bucks County.”
“Thank you, Governor Wolf, for releasing these funds to support the development of a beloved community center, the YMCA of Bucks County,” Rep. Wendy Ullman said. “The YMCA provides valuable services to our local community. Helping the YMCA expand its services will ensure the organization can continue its important work.”
“The Fairless Hills YMCA is one of the most respected institutions in Bucks County,” Rep. Galloway said. “This grant will be a tremendous boost to the critically important work being done on behalf of our community.”
“We are so grateful to Governor Tom Wolf, Senators Tomlinson and Santarsiero, and State Representatives from throughout Bucks County for their support,” said Zane Moore, President/CEO of YMCA of Bucks County. “This grant will enable our Y to complete significant capital renovations ensuring we can continue to positively impact the health and wellness of our community and provide programs that benefit special populations.”
RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website.