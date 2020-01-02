SOLEBURY >> Solebury residents will soon have the opportunity to show their support for future funding of The Free Library of New Hope & Solebury.
The Solebury Township Supervisors have called a community forum on Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. to assess support for The Free Library’s request for increased funding. The forum will be held at the New Hope-Solebury High School Auditorium.
The Free Library’s request is to increase Solebury Township’s contribution from $120,000 to $170,000. Currently, The Free Library must raise more than $80,000 a year through fundraising activities to cover day-to-day operating expenses. Solebury Township residents currently consume 70 percent of The Free Library’s services and enjoy resources worth the equivalent of $115 per resident annually.
The Board of Trustees of The Free Library of New Hope & Solebury encourages all Solebury library patrons, as well as Solebury residents who support the availability of a public library in their community, to attend.
For information about The Free Library’s funding request, as well as library services, visit nhslibrary.org.
Celebrating its 102nd year of serving the community in 2020, The Free Library of New Hope & Solebury is a Gold Star library, meeting and exceeding all five of the PA Forward Literacies.